Designer about the house of Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘Titanic is everywhere’

In a new episode of the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef, interior designer Megan Weaver revealed some of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu beach house’s details.

According to Megan, many years ago, the actor’s mother allowed her and her boyfriend to stay in this house. “We walked in, and there was the Titanic everywhere. Towels, posters – everything with the Titanic. My boyfriend looked at me and said, “This is Leo’s house, right?” “Yes, this is Leo’s house. Quite amazing, ” Weaver said.

“I don’t think Leo would do this at home now, but then … The film wasn’t old then. Moreover, this is not his main house. Perhaps his mom did it all. I remember it had a beautiful bed – the best I’ve ever slept in. I even looked at what kind of mattress there was. Everything was done with taste, but all these things with “Titanic” – towels, bathrobes, posters with Leo – it was very funny, ” the designer recalled.

The movie “Titanic” was released in 1997 and made Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who played the main roles globally, world-famous actors. Thanks to the Titanic’s success and the subsequent rise of his career, DiCaprio was able to afford several houses. As far as we know, the actor acquired the beach house in Malibu in 2002 for six million dollars. However, Leonardo rarely visited it, so in 2014 he sold it for 17 million.