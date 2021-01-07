Deputy Counsel of Trump resigned after the riots

US President Donald Trump’s Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger has resigned due to the reaction of the current US leader to the invasion of the Capitol by his supporters, CNN reports.

This information was confirmed to the TV channel by a source close to Pottinger.

According to the TV channel, in connection with the riots in the American capital, Trump’s National Security assistant Robert O’Brien and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Chris Liddell are also considering resigning.

On Wednesday, supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, who gathered in Washington for a demonstration in his support, stormed the congress building, interrupting a meeting that was supposed to approve the last election results. Law enforcement officers used tear gas and stun grenades.