Denmark intends to introduce digital “coronapassports”

The Confederation of Danish Industry and the kingdom’s Chamber of Commerce have reached an agreement with the government to introduce digital “coronapassports” with information about vaccination, allowing the country to resume business life partially, TV2 reported, citing anonymous sources.

According to her, the innovation will be presented on Wednesday; first of all, it will affect those who make business trips.

“It is assumed that such a passport will contain information about vaccination, later there will be information about the presence of antibodies,” the sources of the TV company explained.

Such digital documents can be put into circulation in a month. They will allow representatives of professions such as hairdressers and massage therapists to resume work. Danes with a “coronapassport” will be able to attend restaurants, conferences, music festivals, and sports competitions.

According to the plan of the Danish authorities, all adults in Denmark who have agreed to be vaccinated will be able to get vaccinated by the end of June. In the meantime, the next round of restrictions in the country has been extended until February 28.