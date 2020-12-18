Denise Richards spoke about the divorce from Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen were in a relationship from 2002 to 2006. The divorce of celebrities became a high-profile event and, as it turned out, influenced Denise’s further career. In a new interview with People magazine, the actress said:

“It was difficult for me to navigate what was happening, I made a lot of mistakes. My divorce went public. And it was difficult for me to understand that this would affect my work. I thought: this is my personal life. But it did. I had to become very secretive, in interviews I was silent about many things. Although now it’s hard to believe it: I act in reality shows and conduct Instagram, ”said Denise.

The split between Sheen and Richards was very scandalous. Denise filed for divorce in 2006 and forbade Charlie from approaching her, accusing him of death threats. But over time, the relationship between the former spouses improved, and now Sheen and Richards see each other and spend time with their children together. They have daughters – 16-year-old Sam and 14-year-old Lola.

Earlier in an interview, Denise noted that, despite her fears, she does not interfere with the girls’ communication with their father.

“Children don’t know a lot about their father, but so be it. Even though he is Charlie Sheen, he is still a father to them. I never talk bad about him and I want him to remain a part of their life. Because I’ve met the women Charlie was having fun with, and many of them have problems with their fathers. I don’t want our girls to be the same, ”shared Richard.

Denise was referring to his lifestyle, which included a hobby for drugs, alcohol and pornographic actresses when she said that children “don’t know a lot about their father”. At 33, Shin suffered a stroke from a cocaine overdose. He also regularly went to the police station and underwent forced anger management training.