Democrats gained full control of the US Congress

Democrat John Ossoff thanked the people of Georgia for electing him to the Senate, effectively declaring victory over Republican David Perdue in the second round of elections to the upper house.

“Good morning. I humbly thank the people of Georgia for choosing me to serve you in the United States Senate,” he said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

According to the results of counting 100% of the votes, Ossoff received 50.2%, his opponent Perdue – 49.8% of the vote.

With Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock’s victory in yet another district in the state, the Senate is now under Democratic control.