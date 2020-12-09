Democrats criticized Trump’s plan to boost the economy

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have called some details of President Donald Trump’s economic stimulus proposal unacceptable.

Earlier, the US Treasury proposed that Congress spend $ 916 billion on a package of support measures.

“The President’s proposal begins with cutting the unemployment benefits that are being discussed by both the House and Senate parties from $ 180 billion to $ 40 billion. This is unacceptable,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement.

“The President’s proposal should not be allowed to interfere with ongoing bilateral negotiations in Congress,” Pelosi and Schumer added.

The haggling over how much money should be allocated to support the economy has been unsuccessful in Congress since August. Earlier, Congress allocated more than $ 3 trillion to support the economy amid an unprecedented coronavirus epidemic.