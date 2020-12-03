Democratic leaders Pelosi and Schumer compromised in the dispute on economic stimulus

Abandoning the previous position, Democrats in Congress agreed to reduce federal economic assistance to $ 908 billion.

On Wednesday, Democratic leaders in the US Congress officially supported the project to stimulate the US economy in the amount of $ 908 billion, developed and put forward the day before by a bipartisan group of lawmakers. In particular, this bill provides for the allocation of $ 228 billion in a program to save jobs for hotels, restaurants, and other small companies.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, the third person in the state, Nancy Pelosi, and the Democratic minority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said they would like to take this plan as a basis during the next round of negotiations with the White House administration and Republicans in Congress.

“In the spirit of compromise,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement released, “we believe that the bipartisan project proposed by senators the day before can be used for urgent bipartisan negotiations in both chambers [of Congress].”

Thus, analysts of MSNBC and Bloomberg TV channels note that the democratic leaders publicly departed from their previous position for the first time, according to which they supported the allocation of $ 2.4 trillion to eliminate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, a compromise may not be reached, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is ready to sign if ratified, the economic aid bill proposed by Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. However, his version of economic stimulus provides only $ 500 billion, which Democrats still consider insufficient.

President-elect Joe Biden, commenting on the statement of fellow party members Pelosi and Schumer, said that the bill on 908 billion “is not a full-fledged response, but at least provides immediate assistance.”