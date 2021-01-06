Democrat Warnock won the second round of elections to the US Senate in Georgia

The official vote count has not yet been completed.

Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in the second round of the Senate election in Georgia’s US state. This was reported on Wednesday by NBC.

Officially, the vote count has not yet been completed. According to the TV channel, according to the results of processing approximately 98% of ballots, Warnock receives 50.5% of the vote, Loeffler-49.5%. According to NBC estimates, the Republican no longer has a chance of winning. Warnock was also named the winner by CNN, ABC, and CBS.

The Georgia vote outcome will determine whether Republicans can retain control of the upper house of Congress or cede it to Democrats for at least two years. The Republican Party, which now has a majority in the Senate (100 seats in total), following the results of the general elections held on November 3 last year in the country, secured 50 seats in the upper house of Congress against 48 for the Democrats.

In Georgia, two Senate seats are at stake. Democrats Warnock and Jon Ossoff are vying for the mandates of Republicans Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively. If both Ossoff and Warnock win, then with the election of Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States, the Democrats have an advantage. According to American law, the Vice President heads the Senate and can vote if lawmakers’ positions are equally divided when considering a particular issue.

If at least one of the two Senate seats in Georgia is retained, Republicans will still have a majority in the US Congress’s upper house. The outcome of the rivalry between Ossoff and Purdue is currently unclear. The gap between them is too small.