Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis talks about early addiction to cigarettes

As you know, 32-year-old actress and singer, daughter of Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, has given up cigarettes forever, saying: “I don’t want to be addicted to anything.” The girl admits that this decision came to her very difficult, and it was even harder to really give up her addiction.

This is not the first attempt to break the habit, but now that Rumer is “stuck” in quarantine at home with her family, she has made a final decision.

The Empire star admitted that she first tasted cigarettes as a child: “I remember that I was 12 or 13 years old and I watched TV shows or movies in which young children smoked, which was so cool and defiant. I wanted that too. “

At the age of 16, Rumer was already a heavy smoker, and by the age of 25, she tried to quit. Now the artist has prioritized and realized that she needs to protect her voice: “I played in the musical, and everyone around me was such good singers, and I just had a moment when I said that I could not keep up with these people, if not quit smoking. “

Then she just went outside, bought some Nicorette patches and decided to do it. It wasn’t easy to stick to the set goal, as everyone in the environment continued to smoke. There were breakdowns, but until the moment when the star gained “self-confidence.”