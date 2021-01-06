Demi Moore’s daughter celebrates four years of sobriety

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’s eldest daughter has always been compared to a beautiful mother, but often not in favour of the heiress.

Rumer admitted that several years ago her photos from social events were mercilessly retouched, so she felt devastated and frustrated. But it is not in vain that Rumer is the daughter of “Die Hard”: the girl has no character. Over the past four years, Demi Moore’s daughter has not consumed a single drop of alcohol, lost weight and began to look much better than a few years ago.

Rumer posted selfies on her Instagram page, posing with her hair down in a printed T-shirt.

“Four years of sobriety today! I am very glad that I have chosen a path that does not imply doping in order to have fun or to forget. ” Bruce Willis’s daughter noted that giving up alcohol was a great tool for her. “However, I did not have the answers to all the questions,” she summed up.

Recall that some time ago, Rumer was complex because of her non-standard appearance. The constant comparisons between Rumer and her mother, who became the standard of female beauty, added fuel to the fire. As a result, Rumer decided to undergo plastic surgery, gave up alcohol and is now quite pleased with herself.