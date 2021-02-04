Demi Moore first commented on failed facial surgery

58-year-old Demi Moore shocked fans with her appearance at the Fendi Couture show, which took place as part of Paris Haute Couture Week just over a week ago. The actress appeared on the catwalk in a satin black dress with a deep neckline, but her face attracted the audience much more.

Demi’s sunken cheeks and prominent cheekbones prompted her fans to think that she had recently undergone surgery by a plastic surgeon. Apparently, she had a circular facelift and fillers inserted.

Moore fans feared that their idol was the victim of unsuccessful plastic surgery. But everything turned out to be much better! Immediately after the screening, the actress appeared on Naomi Campbell’s show #NoFilterWithNaomi and looked absolutely normal.