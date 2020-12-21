Demi Lovato, who broke off her engagement, shares what is a big plus of being single

American actress Demi Lovato shared her thoughts on “bachelorhood” a few months after the breakdown of her engagement to Max Erich.

On July 22, in Malibu, a young man offered the actress to become his wife, and she agreed, but in September, she changed her mind. The other day, the celebrity published an inspiring post on her Instagram page, in which she shared her reflections on her own loneliness. Demi believes that she doesn’t need to be in a relationship to be happy.

“The best thing about being alone is knowing that my happiness comes from no one but me,” Lovato wrote.

In September, the media confirmed that the actress and her chosen one had cancelled their engagement. One of Demi’s close people gave a short interview in which he shared:

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max decided to go their separate ways to focus on their careers. They respect and love each other and will always value the time they spend together. “

In her conversation with Zane Lowe from Apple Music, Demi Lovato also admitted that this year she understood a lot for herself and “grew a lot”, which could also affect her decision to cancel the engagement.