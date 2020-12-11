Demi Lovato, Matthew McConaughey and Dua Lipa to star in YouTube’s New Year show

The information has appeared on the network that YouTube is hosting a global New Year’s party. World celebrities, including Demi Lovato, Matthew McConaughey and Dua Lipa, will celebrate the New Year in the special Hello 2021 program.

The premiere is set to take place on New Year’s Eve worldwide. Hello 2021: Americas will be hosted by Juanpa Zurita and Storm Reed and will feature celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato, RuPaul, Emma Chamberlain and the D’Amelio family.

Dua Lipa, Jay Balvin, YG, Karol G. and Kane Brown will also perform during the special event, alongside YouTube stars Larrey, Marquez Brownlee, Dude Perfect, Brad Mondo, ZHC and Dolan Twins. In a statement to Billboard, YouTube’s global head of original content, Suzanne Daniels, said:

“As the world is poised to wrap up this extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate hope for 2021. We look forward to closing the 2020 book and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can enjoy from home in peace. ”

Other Hello 2021 events will take place in the UK, India, Japan and Korea with a long list of international guests.