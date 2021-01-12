Demi Lovato has radically changed again

After breaking up with fiancé Max Erich, the 28-year-old pop star has decided to follow a long tradition of changing her image to celebrate the beginning of a new phase in her life. Demi Lovato cut off her luxurious curls and dyed blonde, causing a violent reaction on the web. The singer shortened her hair even more and decided on a stylish pink shade.

Demi showed off her new image in a playful video on Instagram – she seems to be delighted with the result. For him, by the way, the star hair master Amber Bolt is responsible. Lovato’s fans are also delighted with the changes: they call the performer a real rock star in the comments.

On New Year’s Eve, Lovato noted that she was leaving behind “toxic energy.” The star did not go into details, but, among other things, she probably meant an unexpected break in the engagement. Demi and Max got engaged last summer but broke up a few months later. The singer ridiculed her failed romance at the People Choice Awards.