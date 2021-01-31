Deer lichen is composed of fungi and algae and has many sexes

Deer lichen turned out to be a complex organism: it consists of fungi and algae, combined into a single organism. Scientists have found that deer lichens have an unexpected level of genetic diversity, indicating that these organisms often mix genes with each other. The American Journal of Botany writes about this.

In northern Canada and the Russian tundra, the forest floor is covered with deer lichens. Despite the fact that they look like moss, it turned out that these are not just two different species – mushrooms and algae, but they also engage in sexual reproduction with each other.

“We were surprised because this species of deer lichen has always been considered asexually reproducing,” says Martha Alonso-Garcia, lead author of the article and research fellow at the University of Quebec at Laval.

Deer lichens develop in both directions: they can reproduce sexually through spores, or they can be cloned asexually. When fungi reproduce sexually, they direct structures that look like roots towards a nearby fungus and exchange genetic information when touched. They then release spores, individual cells containing genetic material, that travel in the wind and disperse. When they land, they begin to grow and produce a new fungus that is genetically different from their parents. On the other hand, during asexual clonal reproduction, part of the entire lichen (fungus and algae), called the thallus, is pinched off and grows into a whole organism that is genetically identical to its parent.

The two reproductive methods have different advantages.

“Sexual reproduction is very expensive. You have to find your partner, it is more difficult than asexual reproduction. But many organisms do this because sexual reproduction allows them to weed out negative mutations in the long run.” Felix Greve, Co-Director of the Granger Bioinformatics Center of the Field Museum

Researchers studied reindeer lichens (Cladonia stellaris) to learn about their genetic structure: “We used DNA sequences to reveal the genetic relationships between populations of this lichen,” says Alonso-Garcia. “We checked if the samples from northern Quebec (Hudson Bay) are genetically different from those found in the south (two hours from Quebec).”

In addition, lichens can tell a lot about how wildfires affect ecosystems.

“Wildfires are the most damaging incidents in northern forests, and they play an important role in the distribution and composition of plant communities,” says Alonso Garcia. —In eastern North America, there are usually four successive vegetation stages following a fire. At the first stage, crustal lichens and mosses are colonized on the scorched surface. Subsequently, the soil is covered with cup-shaped and horny lichens. And then after 20 years bushy lichens appear, replacing the previous vegetation. ”

To study the DNA of lichens, researchers crushed lichen samples and extracted their DNA. But an additional problem with lichens is that they are made up of fungi and algae that live together. “This means that all the DNA is mixed together, we get one pool that contains the DNA of the fungi and the DNA of the algae,” says Greve. The bulk of the lichen is made up of fungi, so the researchers wanted to focus on the DNA of this fungal component. By comparing the pool of DNA to existing genomes, the researchers were able to isolate DNA belonging to the fungus and then compare the DNA from lichen fungi from different parts of Quebec.

It turned out that lichens had a lot more genetic variation than the researchers expected.

“The general assumption was that these deer lichens mostly reproduce asexually because there was little evidence that they produced spores. Now, the genetic data shows all this diversity, and this leads to the assumption that it may be some form of sex, ”says Greve.

“In fact, we have found many reproductive structures in species, and these structures are formed after sexual reproduction,” concludes Alonso Garcia.

At the same time, after a forest fire, new lichens that arise are genetically similar to those that were before.