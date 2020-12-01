December will see a total solar eclipse and two starfalls

In December 2020, it will be possible to look at the Sun’s total eclipse and two starfalls from Earth.

A total eclipse of the sun will occur on December 14. Still – the total phase of the eclipse will last 130 minutes and pass a small shadow across the territory of Chile and Argentina. The maximum phase of the eclipse (1.025) is expected at 19:13 Moscow time.

The lunar shadow will leave the mainland in the Bay of San Matias. Further, it will continue to move along the Atlantic Ocean and not reach the African coast quite a bit. The shadow will leave Earth at 20:53 Moscow time west of the coast of Namibia.

On the night of December 15, you can see the most active phase of the Geminida meteor shower. According to forecasts, up to 120 meteors will fly in the sky during a starfall. If the weather is cloudless, you can observe the process from anywhere on the Earth, but it will be more convenient to do this in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Ursida Stream will run from December 22nd to 23rd. It will reach maximum power on the second day. It is assumed that the number of meteors will be about 10 per hour.