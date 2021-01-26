De Niro and Boyega will play in the thriller about the driver of The Formula 1

The film is directed by Gerard McMurray, who directed The First Purge.

Robert De Niro and John Boyega will play in the film The Formula, which will be released on Netflix. This is reported by Deadline.

According to the portal, we are talking about a crime thriller about a young Formula 1 driver who has to participate in robberies as a driver to save his family.

The film was directed by Gerard McMurray, who shot The First Purge.