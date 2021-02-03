David Beckham with his daughter Harper on a walk in Miami

45-year-old David Beckham, along with his daughter, nine-year-old Harper, got into the paparazzi chronicle.

According to reporters, the athlete took the girl from classes at a dance studio in Miami. In the USA, the star family celebrated the New Year. Also, David was waiting for work. The former footballer co-owns Inter Miami was preparing to begin training with the club ahead of the new Major Football League season.

Well, Harper’s main hobby now seems to be dancing. The girl shows a genuine interest in this occupation. Not so long ago, Harper’s mother, 46-year-old Victoria Beckham, shared a video in which both dance to an incendiary tune. Some footage of Harper dancing was included in the New Year’s video greetings from the star family, which David shared with subscribers.

While the older children of David and Victoria are already starting their own lives (Brooklyn is planning his own wedding, and Romeo is trying himself as a model), Harper is still very attached to their parents. Victoria is happy to share touching moments on Instagram.

So, recently she showed two cute notes that Harper wrote to her and David.

Dear Mom, I love you so much, and you are my best friend. I love how we did our makeup together. You are my heart, and I love you. Sweet Dreams.

Dear Dad, I hope you sleep well and have the best dreams. You worked so hard today, and I am so proud of you. You have no idea how much I love you. Good night.

It is worth noting that Harper has already really tried herself in the role of a makeup artist. The girl made her mom evening makeup using products from Victoria’s beauty line, which she launched not so long ago.