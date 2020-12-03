David Beckham was turned into a 70-year-old in social advertising

45-year-old David Beckham has become the hero of public service announcements calling for the fight against malaria. In the video, the football star makes a speech, portraying himself as a 70-year-old man who, by the end of the video, is “getting younger”, which symbolizes the victory over the disease.

Charitable organization Malaria No More UK launched this campaign in response to the decision of the British authorities to reduce the amount of aid to foreign countries. Activists fear it will hit countries most at risk of contracting malaria.

In the video, Beckham, as it were, from the future, says that people have defeated malaria and it no longer takes the lives of thousands of children every year.

“I have been working with Malaria No More UK since 2009, supporting their campaigns and helping to shed light on this issue. I love their creativity and innovation. The fight against malaria is very close to me. It continues to take the lives of children, but we have the opportunity to change that, ”comments on her collaboration with Beckham.

According to the WHO, malaria is one of the main deadly diseases in the world, killing one child every two minutes. Most of these deaths occur in Africa, where 250,000 young people die from malaria each year.