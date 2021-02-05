Daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, Deva, starred for ELLE magazine

The 16-year-old Deva Cassel has again appeared in fashion gloss – over the past few months this is the second cover of the French Elle, on which the daughter of 56-year-old Monica Bellucci and 54-year-old Vincent Cassel appears. Recall that the girl made her debut on the pages of the magazine in October last year.

Bellucci has already noted her daughter’s new achievement. The actress shared a snapshot with her followers on Instagram.

Another great shot of my Deva – signed the frame Monica.

Her daughter is now working with the Parisian agency Karin Models, with which Bellucci herself works. So, recently the actress starred in the campaign of the jewellery brand Cartier.

On the cover, Deva poses in an outfit from the new Prada collection co-created by Raf Simons, who joined the brand last year.

On Instagram Elle, Deva was even called the new muse of Italian fashion. Recall that so far, Deva most often represents brands from this particular country. Monica and Vincent’s daughter is also a favourite of Dolce & Gabbana – she has already appeared in advertising for the brand. On her first cover, she posed in a Dolce & Gabbana dress. It is worth noting that Deva’s social debut also happened at the show of the brand’s collection in June 2019.