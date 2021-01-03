Daniel Radcliffe is negotiating a return to Harry Potter movie

Actor Daniel Radcliffe is in talks to appear in the Harry Potter films. Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman announced this on his Patreon page.

According to Richtman, other franchises are also eyeing their famous characters: this issue has been discussed for quite some time. The news has not yet been officially announced, and the development of the project is not proceeding so quickly, is the coronavirus pandemic, due to which many projects are postponed or even closed.

It is not yet clear what kind of film or series we are talking about. The most obvious candidate for an adaptation is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, published in 2016 and became the official sequel to the story.

The play’s events unfold from the same moment as the last book “Harry Potter, and the Deathly Hallows” ended, and the main characters are the heirs of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy.

Daniel Radcliffe has appeared in all eight Harry Potter films, which has brought him worldwide fame. The iconic franchise is ranked third on the most grossing film series, earning more than $ 9 billion worldwide.