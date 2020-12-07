Daniel Radcliffe admitted why he often broke Harry Potter’s wands

The 31-year-old actor has been a guest on YouTube’s Hot Ones and has dispelled rumours that he broke tons of props on set. However, Dan admitted that he received new wands every few weeks because he broke them using them as drums.

“I wanted to drum them on my feet and I did it all the time. Once every three or four weeks, they just broke. I felt sorry for the props masters. They looked like, “Please stop drumming.” They were very nice to us and patient, ”said Radcliffe.

As for Harry’s glasses, Dan admitted that he did break a few pairs over the years, but the reports of tons are greatly exaggerated: “I definitely didn’t break glasses that often.””