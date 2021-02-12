Dana White will not deprive Nurmagomedov of his UFC title

President of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White plans to hold a meeting with the UFC lightweight champion Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas (Nevada) and is not going to deprive the Russian of his belt. White stated this in an interview with the Complex YouTube channel.

The meeting will be held shortly. White noted that he is not going to deprive Nurmagomedov of the UFC champion title. On Wednesday, the Russian said that he was ready to vacate the title, because he was tired of uncertainty, and the UFC management would not convince him to resume his career.

“No, the UFC is not giving up on Khabib,” White said. – Khabib is a champion. Khabib goes to Las Vegas. We are going to have dinner with him, talk and see what happens next. “

In October 2020, the Russian defeated American Justin Gaethje in the second round and announced his retirement, explaining this decision with a promise made to his mother. Nurmagomedov became the UFC champion in April 2018, defeating American Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision. He defended the title three times – in fights against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Gaethje.