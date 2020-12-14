Dana White plans to face Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 257

UFC President Dana White at the final press conference after the UFC 256 tournament confirmed that in January 2021 he would meet with 32-year-old Russian mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. BJ Penn informs about it concerning MMA Fighting.

The meeting is set to take place immediately before UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, which is scheduled for January 23, 2021, with the main fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The winner of this fight could be the next title contender.

Recall that the Russian last appeared in the octagon on October 24, 2020. His fight with Justin Gaethje led the UFC 254 tournament. Nurmagomedov then won early in the second round. After that, he announced his retirement from the sport.