Dallas extends the contract with Luka Doncic

Dallas has extended the contract with defender Luka Doncic until 2022, using the team option in the Slovenian basketball player’s contract, according to insider Shams Charania.

Doncic will receive $ 10.1 million for the 2021/2022 season, after which he will be able to earn a super-maximum contract extension. Last season, Doncic averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists and finished fourth in the race for the NBA MVP.

Also, the 21-year-old Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history to be featured in the first team of the season. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Yannis Adetokunbo (Milwaukee Bucks), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) and James Harden (Houston Rockets) were among the top five. Luca helped the Mavericks advance to the playoffs, where they were beaten 2-4 by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.