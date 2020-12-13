Dallas beat Milwaukee, Golden State beat Denver

In the preseason match, the Milwaukee Bucks lost 102 to 112 against the Dallas Mavericks. Yannis Adetokunbo scored 25 points and made 10 rebounds.

Chris Middleton (18 points) and Bobby Portis (14 points and 13 rebounds) also became leaders in the Milwaukee squad. As part of Dallas, the most productive on the court were Luka Doncic (13 points) and Maxi Kleber (13 points and 7 rebounds), as well as Jalen Brunson (10 points).

In addition, six more preseason games were played in the NBA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers – 107: 104, the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder – 108: 121, the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets – 111: 100, Minnesota Timberwolves “Lost to Memphis Grizzlies – 105: 107, Utah Jazz beat Phoenix Suns – 119: 105, and Golden State Warriors beat Denver Nuggets – 107: 105. In the Warriors, the most productive were Damion Lee and Kent Bazemore (both with 12 points), Stephen Curry scored 10 points. Nikola Jokić was the best on the court for Denver (26 points and 10 rebounds).