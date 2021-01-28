Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin buy luxury mansion in Malibu for $ 12.5 million

Rumours about the engagement of 31-year-old Dakota Johnson and 43-year-old Chris Martin, which appeared in the press at the end of December, maybe true! At least the couple, who have been dating for a total of about three years (the lovers split briefly in 2019), decided to move in.

In October last year, the lovers bought a mansion with an area of ​​495 square meters in Malibu and had already moved into it by the New Year. Initially, luxury housing was put up for sale for $ 14 million, and the couple managed to get it for $ 12.5 million.

Johnson and Martin’s first shared dwelling was designed in a modern Cape Cod style, a traditional North American farmhouse. The house has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace and large windows offering fantastic views of the mountains and the ocean. One of the rooms in the house is equipped with a home theatre. At the same time, there is enough room in the spacious home for Martin’s two children from a previous marriage with Gwyneth Paltrow, who often visit their father.

A two-story guest house was also built on the territory adjacent to the house, equipped with a games room, living room, bedroom, and a separate kitchen. The property also features a large pool with hot tub and a relaxation area with fireplace, outdoor barbecue and bar. The house has a reliable security system, and its territory is densely planted with trees, which makes it almost invisible to the annoying paparazzi.

It is also known that Dakota Johnson, despite the move, is not yet going to part with her own real estate, which she acquired back in 2016 for $ 3.55 million.