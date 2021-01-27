Cyclist lost her job after a photo shoot for Playboy

Belgian cyclist Tara Gins complained that she lost her job after a photoshoot for the American Playboy magazine. Reported by The Sun.

The 30-year-old athlete noted that she had a verbal agreement to work as a director in one of the men’s cycling teams before filming. However, after the photoshoot, Hins was rejected.

At the same time, Hins emphasized that she was not too upset about the missed opportunity. “In general, it’s even good that the negotiations fell through,” she admitted, noting that “they continue to think narrowly in cycling”.

Hins raced from 2016 to 2018. She is also known for candid pictures on her Instagram, where more than 28 thousand users have subscribed to the athlete.