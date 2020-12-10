Cyberpunk 2077 Takes Over as Most Successful PC Game

A couple of days ago, Blizzard boasted that their World of Warcraft Shadowlands was the most successful PC release in history, beating Diablo 3. Today, Cyberpunk 2077 took over the title.

As CD Projekt writes in its corporate account, Cyberpunk 2077’s pre-order circulation alone has reached 8 million copies. Of these, 59% of pre-orders were made by PC players, and 41% were on consoles. As a result, it turns out that the circulation of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC is 4.7 million copies, and World of Warcraft Shadowlands (3.5 million copies on the first day of sale) is inferior to second place.

Besides, the company will receive more profit because 74% of all copies sold were digital. Like other studios, CD Projekt gets more from selling digital versions. For the disc Cyberpunk 2077, developers receive only 55%, the PlayStation Store and the Xbox store give 70% of the profits, and Steam deducts 80% of sales since the game earned more than $ 50 million on the service.