Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store due to bug complaints and optimization

The most anticipated game of the year – Cyberpunk 2077 will be removed from the PlayStation Store after massive complaints about bugs and poor optimization.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has promised a refund to those who have already purchased the game.

SIE is committed to ensuring that all of our customers are happy with their gaming experience, which is why we will refund all funds spent on purchasing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store. SIE will also remove Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. SIE message

It is not known when the game can be downloaded again – users will be notified of its appearance in the store.

Those satisfied with the quality of Cyberpunk 2077 can continue playing it without any difficulty

According to CD Projekt RED, the game was removed from the PlayStation Store after talking to SIE. Who made this decision is unknown. However, it is noted that the game will be available for purchase in retail: they will receive support and updates.

He recalled that CD Projekt Red has been working on the Cyberpunk 2077 game for several years, and its launch was the main announcement of 2020 in the world of gamers. As a result, more than 4.7 million users purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on PC pre-orders, which is a new record for this market. The previous two pre-order records were held by WoW: Shadowlands (3.7 million pre-orders) and Diablo III (3.5 million).

However, owners of the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One faced severe performance issues, and players on all platforms complained of bugs.