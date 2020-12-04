Cyberpunk 2077 release timeline: when to preload and play on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

CD Projekt has released the exact timing of Cyberpunk 2077 for gamers who are already counting the hours until the game launches.

Cyberpunk 2077 release date

Owners of PlayStation and Xbox consoles will be able to play on December 10 at midnight, so all “owls” will have something to do at night. On PC on Steam, GOG, and EGS, the game will be available only on December 10 at 02:00 Kyiv time. The game will be preloaded on December 7 on all platforms except the PlayStation – Sony console users will be able to open the opportunity a couple of days before the game is released.

All players who bought Cyberpunk 2077 on the disc will have to download the Day 1 patch, rumored to weigh 43.5 GB. If the game came into your hands before the release date, then remember that CD Projekt allows you to share gameplay only the day before the release.

Cyberpunk 2077 Release Schedule:

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 – December 10, 00:00.

Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X – December 10, 00:00.

PC (Steam, GOG, EGS) – December 10, 03:00.

Google Stadia – December 10, 03:00.

Cyberpunk 2077 Preload Schedule: