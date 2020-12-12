Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.04 released

Cyberpunk 2077 has released patch 1.04 for PlayStation and PC users. On Xbox, the update has not yet been released but should be deployed as soon as possible. The update is designed to fix errors in assignments, improve graphics, and increase project productivity.

Some fixes:

improved stability and reduced the number of sorties;

improved display of vehicles;

faster switching from first-person to third-person view while driving.

fixed problems with the lack of animation for quest characters in the cutscenes;

When you enable the default language, the game uses the default language enabled on Steam;

Improved the quality of reflections on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate blurring;

Fixed an issue that caused the Wasteland achievement to freeze after completing all missions in Wasteland on Xbox.

A complete list of fixes and improvements can be found on the CD Projekt RED forum.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on December 10th. The game received high marks from journalists, scoring 90 points on Metacritic. Despite this, the owners of the previous generation consoles strongly criticized the project due to poor optimization. Many users on Steam were unhappy with the game, where the project received 79% positive reviews.