Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.06 fixes saving to PC version

Cyberpunk 2077 received a sudden 1.06 hotfix in which CD Projekt fixed several issues.

There are only three changes in the patch note, but they are quite important. PC gamers finally got their saves fixed. After the release of CD Projekt, we found a bug that saves files break if their size exceeds 8 MB. Therefore, the developers have set a limit on the size of the save file.

Now the 8 MB limit has been removed. Apparently, CD Projekt figured out the problem, but they note that the patch will not fix damaged files.

The developers have also improved the memory allocation process and increased game stability on consoles, resulting in fewer crashes.

A bug in one quest has also been fixed: “Dum-Dum will no longer disappear when entering the Totentanz club during the execution of the New Turn mission.”