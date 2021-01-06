Cyberpunk 2077 has already lost 79% of players on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 showed a successful start with a million simultaneous online players, yet a month later, the project lost most of its audience.

GitHyp statistics show that on the third day, more than 200 thousand players left Cyberpunk 2077, and since then, online has only dropped, eventually showing 79% of the churn of users in a month. The previous project of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt lost the same percentage of the audience only three months later. Over the past few days, online Cyberpunk 2077 has not risen above 200 thousand users at all.

GitHyp notes that rapid audience loss for single projects is common due to low replayability. Yet this trend is often bypassed by open-world games, which detain gamers not only with a single-player campaign but also with third-party activities.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on December 10 and received mixed reviews. The game was praised for its history and production, but only owners of powerful PCs managed to play normally. On weak machines and the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the project is unstable, and many users face critical errors.

CD Projekt has apologized, and has promised to release patches in January and February that will improve performance. Perhaps players decided to postpone the passage until the release of major updates.