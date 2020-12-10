Cyberpunk 2077 bypasses Dota 2 and CS: GO with a peak online of a million players

Not even a day has passed since the release of Cyberpunk 2077, and the new creation of CD Projekt RED has already burst into the tops of Steam.

According to statistics from the Steam Database, the game attracted 1,003,264 concurrent users in the first seven hours. Now online Cyberpunk 2077 is kept at around 796 thousand players. And that’s just Steam. The game has also been released on the Epic Games Store, GOG, PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, so overall online will be much higher.

Yet even a million players were enough to bypass the two leaders of Steam at once in the face of Dota 2 and CS: GO.

In terms of ratings, Steam players have given the release of Cyberpunk 2077 “mostly positive” reviews. Users have left 17,786 reviews, of which 14,936 are positive. The game is criticized for its optimization, which suffers on all platforms, especially on the PlayStation 4 (we have already seen for ourselves).

In addition, Cyberpunk 2077 bypassed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. At the start, the game about the adventures of Geralt gathered 92,266 simultaneously playing users. Online peaked on December 30, after the release of The Witcher from Netflix. Then 103 329 users played in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.