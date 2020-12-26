Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer is named the best in Premier League history according to Sky Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United in 2003 was recognized as the best in the history of the English Premier League.

The Portuguese transfer has received such high recognition in the special Christmas program on Sky Sports. Ronaldo was ranked number one in the list of 20 Greatest English Premier League Deals, which were selected by the editorial staff of a television program on Sky Sports News. The Portuguese has become one of four Manchester United players in the top 10, alongside Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney.

The second place in this rating was taken by the French striker Thierry Henry, who played at Foggy Albion for London’s Arsenal. Third place went to Eric Canton’s transfer from Leeds United to Manchester United.

Manchester United signed with Ronaldo on 12 August 2003, paying € 19 million for the Portuguese move. Cristiano Ronaldo has won eight major trophies in six seasons at Old Trafford, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.