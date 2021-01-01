Cristiano Ronaldo has published a New Year’s video

Forward Juventus and Portugal national team Cristiano Ronaldo posted a new entry on his Twitter. The striker wished the subscribers a Happy New Year.

2020 was not an easy year, there’s no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world.

But now it’s time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference.

Happy New Year!🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/7n1i0ARjiK — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 31, 2020

This season, Cristiano Ronaldo held 14 meetings in all tournaments with Juventus, in which he scored 16 goals and an assist. In 2020, the footballer himself contracted a coronavirus. Due to infection, he missed 19 days.