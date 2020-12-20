Cristiano Ronaldo caught up with Robert Lewandowski in the number of goals in 2020

35-year-old Portuguese striker Juventus Turin Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a double in the match of the 13th round of the Italian championship with Parma (4: 0), has every chance of becoming the top scorer of the top 5 European championships in the 2020 calendar year, notes Squwka on Twitter.

Most league goals scored in Europe’s top five divisions in 2020: ◉ Cristiano Ronaldo (32)

◎ Robert Lewandowski (32) Lewy has played his final match of the year. 👀 pic.twitter.com/JCIghMwE2m — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 19, 2020

Thanks to the double, drawn up in the meeting with Parma, the Portuguese caught up with the 32-year-old Polish forward of Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski in the number of goals scored in 2020 among the players of the top 5 European championships, who was the leader in this indicator. Both players now have 32 goals. At the same time, Bayern has already played its last match this year. In contrast, Juventus has yet to meet at home in the 14th round of the Italian championship with Fiorentina on 22 December.

In the current season, Cristiano Ronaldo played 13 meetings for Juventus Turin, in which he scored 16 goals and 1 assist. His colleague from Bayern Munich has scored 20 goals and 5 assists in 18 meetings in the 2020/2021 season.