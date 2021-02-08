Created material that learns by changing itself

Intellectual material that learns by physically changing itself, similar to how the human brain works, could form the basis for a whole new generation of computers. The new technology is reported by the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

Physicists at the University of Nijmegen (Radboud University Nijmegen) working on the “quantum brain” have taken an important step. They have demonstrated that they can model and connect a network of individual atoms and mimic the autonomous behavior of neurons and synapses in the brain.

Given the growing global demand for computing power, more data centers are needed, each with an ever-growing energy footprint. “It is clear that we must find new strategies for storing and processing information in an energy-efficient way,” explains project leader Alexander Khadzheturyan, professor at the University of Nijmegen. – This requires not only improvements in technology but also fundamental research approaches. Our new idea of ​​building a “quantum brain” based on the quantum properties of materials can become the basis for new solutions in the field of artificial intelligence.”

For artificial intelligence to work, a computer must be able to recognize patterns in the world and learn new ones. Today’s computers do this using machine learning software that controls the storage and processing of information on a separate hard drive. So far, this technology, based on a centuries-old paradigm, has worked reasonably well. However, this is a very energy-intensive process, scientists emphasize.

Physicists at the University of Nijmegen have studied whether the hardware can do the same without the need for software (software). They found that by building a network of cobalt atoms on black phosphorus, it was possible to create a material that stores and processes information in the same way as the brain, and, even more amazingly, adapts.

In 2018, Hadgetorian and his collaborators showed how information can be stored in a single cobalt atom. By applying a voltage to an atom, the scientists caused an “ignition” – an atom randomly moves between values ​​from 0 to 1, like a neuron. Now they have discovered a way to create groups of these atoms and found that their behavior mimics the behavior of the brain model used in AI.

In addition to observing the behavior of impulse neurons, they created the smallest synapses known to date. Unconsciously, they noticed that groups of atoms are inherent in an adaptive property: their synapses changed their behavior depending on the incoming information.

Scientists plan to expand the system and build a larger network of atoms and understand why it behaves this way.