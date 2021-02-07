Created human muscle-inspired polyurethane for resilient electronics

A research team led by Professor Zhu Jin from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed a polyurethane with superior tensile, toughness, self-healing properties. The work was published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.

Extensible electronics, which is becoming an increasingly valuable frontier for the next generation of electronic devices, can take soft and curved shapes. It will play a significant role in the era of artificial intelligence and will change the daily life of people.

Elastomers are incorporated into stretchable electronics and endow them with various mechanical properties. And even additional features like self-healing to maintain the durability and stability of the tensile electronics. However, the trade-off between mechanical properties (ie, tensile and toughness) and self-healing limits the optimization of the overall properties of the elastic matrix.

Inspired by the biological properties of human muscles, researchers synthesized polyurethane (DA-PU) for stretchable electronics. It contains donor and acceptor groups alternately distributed along the main chain to reach both intrachain and interchain donor-acceptor elements – D – A.

Thanks to the skeletal muscle protein titin, human muscles can perform hundreds of cycles of concentration and relaxation in a short time. Its intramolecular secondary interactions can be reversible, interrupted, and collapsed to rebuild muscle.

Likewise, thanks to the reversible self-assembly of D – A, polyurethane can perform the same or multiple cycles of concentration and relaxation without permanent deformation.

DA-PU has demonstrated amazing mechanical performance.

Moreover, the researchers fabricated a stretchable capacitive sensor based on DA-PU, which demonstrated tensile, anti-fatigue and self-healing properties even after critical deformation.