Coronavirus pandemic to drag on for seven years

For the coronavirus pandemic to die down, 75% of the world’s population needs to be vaccinated, which at the current rate will take seven years. Bloomberg reports this.

According to the agency, more than 4.5 million shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are given every day in the world. Given that each person needs to inject two doses of the drug, it will take about seven years to vaccinate most of the world’s population.

In the US, this process will take 11 months. There are 1.3 million vaccinations a day. Israel (58 doses per 100 people), where 21% of the population has already been fully vaccinated, and the United Arab Emirates (35.8 doses per 100 people) are the best at this task.

Since the start of vaccination, many countries have faced unequal access to the COVID-19 drug. Some states still haven’t had a single vaccination. The process of distributing the coronavirus vaccine will be the most difficult logistical task that humanity has ever faced, the report says.