Coronavirus has reached Antarctica

Several dozen employees of the Chilean Antarctic station were infected.

The coronavirus pandemic has reached Antarctica, where 36 employees of the Chilean research station tested positive for COVID-19.

This is stated in the statement of the Chilean army.

The news was a sad milestone in the global fight against coronavirus, as until this week, Antarctica was the last continent free of the virus.

Chile’s General Bernardo O’higgins station, located on Antarctica’s northernmost Peninsula, Trinity, confirmed that 26 military personnel and 10 civilian contractors at the station tested positive.

The outbreak occurred after the coronavirus was detected in at least three people on a military ship that delivered cargo to the station between November 27 and December 10.