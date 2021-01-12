Coronavirus found in gorillas for the first time

Two gorillas from the American zoo in San Diego have contracted coronavirus infection. This is the first known case of transmission of the virus to great apes.

Members of a gorilla group at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. On Wednesday January 6, two gorillas began coughing … On Monday January 11, USDA National Veterinary Service laboratories confirmed positive test results.

Post on the park’s website

Experts are confident that the monkeys were infected from an asymptomatic carrier of the coronavirus from among the employees of the safari park. Veterinarians say they expect the animals to recover completely.

California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed at a press conference last Monday that at least two gorillas have been infected, and three animals have shown respiratory symptoms.

Now the animals have been quarantined: employees hope that they will fully recover. The zoo is closed to visitors from December 6th.

Recall that earlier it became known about cases of coronavirus in minks, cats, dogs, lions, snow leopards and others.