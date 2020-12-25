Corning has almost finished protective glass for foldable smartphones

Perhaps the biggest problem with foldable smartphones today is display coverage. Traditional safety glass is not suitable, so manufacturers use plastic that is not as strong. Corning seems to be trying to solve this problem.

The renowned security glass manufacturer Gorilla Glass says it is in the final stages of developing a coating for foldable smartphones. It has already been tested since September, and the technology will appear on the commercial market soon.

Most likely, mass production will start next year. Then the first smartphones with Corning protective coating are expected to be released. So far, the company hasn’t revealed details on durability or scratch resistance.

Also, Corning expects to become a supplier of flexible protective coatings for Samsung’s foldable smartphones, competing with the German firm Schott. It is now engaged in the production of ultra-thin flexible glass UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) for the gadgets of the South Korean giant.

As a reminder, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Google plan to introduce its foldable devices in 2021.