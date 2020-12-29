Constance Wu became a mother for the first time

38-year-old American actress Constance Wu, best known for her role in Crazy Rich Asians, for which she received Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe nominations, became a mother for the first time.

Constance gave birth to a baby girl from her lover, Man Man musician Ryan Kattner. Moreover, it happened six months ago, but all this time the parents managed to hide the good news.

They are doing great. They are very happy, – said the insider.

Wu managed to hide her pregnancy easily – she last appeared in public in February, and then, apparently, the changes in her figure were not very noticeable. With the onset of the pandemic, the star self-isolated and did not go out into the world.

Constance Wu has always kept her personal life a secret. For four years, she dated director Ben Heathcote, but they broke up in 2016. Two years later, she announced that she had a new lover, but did not give his name.

On social networks, the actress is also inactive – there are only three posts on her instagram and not a single hint of pregnancy or the birth of a daughter.