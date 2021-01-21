Conor McGregor responded to tennis players’ complaints about quarantine in Australia

Former UFC two-weight champion Irishman Conor McGregor spoke about tennis players’ attitude who complain about quarantine conditions in Australia.

“People cannot go to work. Children cannot go to school, and these professional athletes complain of a little isolation. Come on, guys.

We need to improve. A lot is going on; there is a lot of risks. Everyone is obliged to do what they can. When you spend time alone, magical things can happen, ” McGregor quotes the Daily Mail.

More than 70 players have been placed under strict quarantine in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open. The 2020 Grand Slam kick-off tournament kicks off on 8 February. The reigning champions are Serb Novak Djokovic and American Sophia Kenin.