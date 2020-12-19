Congressmen said that the Trump administration does not disclose details of the recent cyber attack

The administration of President Trump reported only some details of the recent hacker attack against the US government’s structures. This was stated by several members of the US House of Representatives on Friday, after a secret briefing on this topic.

Stephen Lynch, head of the National Security Subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said the information provided was “very disappointing” and that it seemed that American “cybersecurity experts do not yet have a real idea of the scale of the invasion.”

Other lawmakers also told reporters that the administration provided too few details.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden expressed alarm at the large-scale invasion of computer systems, which Russia is suspected of committing.

The Department of Homeland Security’s cyber division said the hack ” poses a serious threat to the federal and state governments, municipalities … as well as critical infrastructure and other private sector organizations.”

On Thursday, it became known that among the hack victims were the US Department of Energy and Microsoft. Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Commerce were attacked.