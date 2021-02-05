Congressmen asked Pelosi to remove the fence at the Capitol

According to politicians, it is time for Congress and its representatives to “stop hiding” from the public.

A group of US congressmen sent a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (Democrat from California), with a request to remove the metal fence from the Capitol building. The text of the appeal was published on Twitter by Congressman Ted Budd (Republican from North Carolina).

“42 members of the House of Representatives have just sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding that the fence at the Capitol be removed and not allowed to become permanent,” Budd wrote.

In the text of the letter, congressmen expressed concern that the fence was not demolished. However, events that required increased security measures, such as the inauguration of a new president, have already passed. Also, members of the House of Representatives are concerned about reports that the fence may become permanent. According to politicians, it is time for Congress and its representatives to “stop hiding” from the public. They called for the fence to be torn down and all US National Guard personnel to be sent home.