Congressman Mitchell comes out of the Republican Party

The lawmaker said that some members of the same party, along with Trump, could harm American democracy.

This year, Michigan Republican Congressman Paul Mitchell, who voted for President Donald Trump, has announced that he is immediately severing ties with the Republican Party over its refusal to concede defeat in the presidential election.

In a letter to GOP leadership, Mitchell warned that Republicans in elected office might have helped Trump “cause long-term damage to our democracy” by continuing to concur and amplify claims of large-scale election fraud.

Mitchell said he was becoming an independent politician, although he had already planned to stop serving in congress at the end of the year.

Mitchell was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016. He was a member of the Republican Party leadership and, in his own words, voted in support of the Trump administration’s policies 95 percent of the time.