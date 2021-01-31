Congressman contracted coronavirus after two Pfizer vaccinations

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch, who was vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech drug, tested positive for the coronavirus after an employee in his office was diagnosed with the infection earlier in the week. This is reported by The Washington Post.

He was given a second dose of the vaccine before the inauguration of US President Joe Biden on January 20. However, the congressman’s office refused to give the exact date of the vaccination. As noted by the press-Secretary of the Lynch Molly Rose Tarpi, before the ceremony, he had a negative test.

According to her, Lynch has no symptoms of the disease; he feels well. During the week, the politician will be quarantined and perform his duties remotely. Tarpi also noted that the congressman followed all the recommendations and continues to do so after the vaccination.